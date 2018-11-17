Corvus Gold (KOR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.98

Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.98 and last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 1730526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.
Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from C$3.18 to C$3.85 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.
Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corvus Gold Inc will post -0.0799999941818186 EPS for the current year.
About Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR)
Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.
