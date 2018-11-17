Cott (COT) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) in a report published on Tuesday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup set a $19.00 price target on Cott and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cott in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cott from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Cott in a research note on Friday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cott has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.76.

Shares of Cott stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 212.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cott has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.37 million. Cott had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cott will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cott news, Director Stephen Halperin sold 34,131 shares of Cott stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $550,191.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COT. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Cott by 852.6% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,987,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,850 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cott by 2,464.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,045 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cott by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,907,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,562,000 after acquiring an additional 889,971 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cott in the second quarter worth about $13,708,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cott in the second quarter worth about $13,692,000.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

