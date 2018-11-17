Cousins Properties (CUZ) Receives Buy Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) in a report published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $9.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cousins Properties recently reported impressive third-quarter results, wherein funds from operations (FFO) per share of 16 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, rental property revenues improved year over year. Further, the company raised its guidance for 2018 FFO per share. The company’s unmatched portfolio of Class A office assets, located in the Sun Belt markets, enabled it to witness rent growth. Notably, economic recovery and job-market improvements will likely spur demand for office space. This will likely result in higher lease and occupancy levels at the company’s properties. Further, opportunistic developments in the best sub-markets keep us optimistic. Also, shares of Cousins Properties fell lower as compared to its industry over the past year. However, rising supply of office space and hike in interest rates remain concerns.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CUZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.86. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.91 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 3.12%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15,919.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares during the period.

Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

