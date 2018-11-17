Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $203,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 15,919.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $8.35 on Friday. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

