Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) Insider Buys $280,652.07 in Stock

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) insider John A. Tweed acquired 11,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $280,652.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $546,264.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CVTI opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.43 million, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $35.19.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.85 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVTI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,689,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 41,633 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 27,156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 711.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,697,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/covenant-transportation-group-inc-cvti-insider-buys-280652-07-in-stock.html.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.