Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Perspecta (PRSP)

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Perspecta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,357. Perspecta has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,113,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,796,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $793,000.

About Perspecta

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.