Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,225 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $15,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

BAP stock opened at $226.08 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $189.69 and a 52-week high of $239.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/credicorp-ltd-bap-shares-bought-by-commonwealth-of-pennsylvania-public-school-empls-retrmt-sys.html.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.