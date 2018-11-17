Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAP. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Separately, UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

BAP opened at $226.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $189.69 and a 52 week high of $239.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/credicorp-ltd-bap-shares-sold-by-wasatch-advisors-inc.html.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.