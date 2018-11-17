Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (MRK) a €110.00 Price Target

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Commerzbank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.00 ($113.95).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Merck KGaA stock opened at €97.64 ($113.53) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.