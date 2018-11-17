Critical Analysis: Performance Food Group (PFGC) vs. DTS8 Coffee (BKCT)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) and DTS8 Coffee (OTCMKTS:BKCT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Performance Food Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Performance Food Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of DTS8 Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Performance Food Group and DTS8 Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Food Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 DTS8 Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Performance Food Group currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.49%. Given Performance Food Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Performance Food Group is more favorable than DTS8 Coffee.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Food Group and DTS8 Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Food Group 1.15% 15.52% 4.27% DTS8 Coffee N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Performance Food Group has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTS8 Coffee has a beta of -0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Performance Food Group and DTS8 Coffee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Food Group $17.62 billion 0.20 $198.70 million $1.54 21.55 DTS8 Coffee $310,000.00 1.34 N/A N/A N/A

Performance Food Group has higher revenue and earnings than DTS8 Coffee.

Summary

Performance Food Group beats DTS8 Coffee on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others. It also supplies various non-food items, such as paper products comprising pizza boxes, disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware that include china and silverware; cookware, which comprise pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. In addition, the company offers value-added services related to foodservice distribution, including electronic order-taking, payment, and other Internet based services; various reports and other data, menu planning advice, food safety training, and assistance in inventory control, as well as access to various third-party services designed to add value to its customers' businesses. It serves street and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, retailers, and theaters, as well as franchises and other institutional customers. The company markets and distributes approximately 150,000 food and food-related products from 73 distribution centers to approximately 150,000 customer locations. Performance Food Group Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About DTS8 Coffee

DTS8 Coffee Company, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the roasting, marketing, and sale of gourmet roasted coffee in Shanghai and other parts of China. It markets and sells its coffee under the DTS8 Coffee, Don Manuel, and private label brands through distribution channels that serve consumers at restaurants, multi-location coffee shops, and offices. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Coffee & Tea, Inc. and changed its name to DTS8 Coffee Company, Ltd. in January 2013. DTS8 Coffee Company, Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is based in Jiangqiao, China.

