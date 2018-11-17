Critical Analysis: Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) and Centric Brands (CTRC)

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) and Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Sequential Brands Group alerts:

Sequential Brands Group has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centric Brands has a beta of -2.13, indicating that its stock price is 313% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sequential Brands Group and Centric Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequential Brands Group -101.91% 6.02% 1.95% Centric Brands -10.15% -20.96% -6.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sequential Brands Group and Centric Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequential Brands Group $167.46 million 0.37 -$185.71 million $0.44 2.22 Centric Brands $164.05 million 0.48 -$2.45 million ($0.94) -5.98

Centric Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sequential Brands Group. Centric Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sequential Brands Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of Sequential Brands Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Centric Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Sequential Brands Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.8% of Centric Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sequential Brands Group and Centric Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequential Brands Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Centric Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sequential Brands Group presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.92%. Given Sequential Brands Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sequential Brands Group is more favorable than Centric Brands.

Summary

Sequential Brands Group beats Centric Brands on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name. The company licenses its brands through various distribution channels to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Centric Brands

Centric Brands Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and licensing of apparel products and accessories under the Robert Graham brand name worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Consumer Direct segments. Its product line includes men's sport shirts, knits, sweaters, polos, T-shirts, denim jeans, bottoms, shorts, sport coats, outerwear, and swimwear; shoes, belts, small leather goods, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored clothing, headwear, eye and sun glasses, jewelry, hosiery, underwear, loungewear, and fragrances for men that are produced through third parties under various license agreements; and women's apparel. The company also offers denim jeans, bottoms, tops, jackets, and other related apparel and accessories for women, men, and children under the Hudson brand name; and footwear and apparel products and accessories under the SWIMS brand name, as well as licenses Hudson children's products. It sells its products through 30 Robert Graham brand full-price retail stores and outlet stores; Robert Graham catalogs; and 2 SWIMS brand outlet stores, as well as online through hudsonjeans.com, robertgraham.us, and swims.com Websites. The company was formerly known as Differential Brands Group Inc. and changed its name to Centric Brands Inc. in October 2018. Centric Brands Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.