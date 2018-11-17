Critical Comparison: Spine Injury Solutions (SPIN) and Magellan Health (MGLN)

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Magellan Health and Spine Injury Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magellan Health 0 1 2 0 2.67 Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magellan Health currently has a consensus price target of $82.33, indicating a potential upside of 46.87%. Given Magellan Health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Magellan Health is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magellan Health and Spine Injury Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magellan Health $5.84 billion 0.23 $110.20 million $5.50 10.19 Spine Injury Solutions $1.86 million N/A -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

Magellan Health has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Magellan Health and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magellan Health 1.49% 10.93% 4.67% Spine Injury Solutions -6.93% -6.28% -3.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Magellan Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Magellan Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Magellan Health beats Spine Injury Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc. provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers. It also contracts with local, state, and federal governmental agencies to provide services to recipients under Medicaid, Medicare, and other government programs, such as behavioral health and EAP, as well as healthcare management and long term support services through its network of medical and behavioral health professionals, clinics, hospitals, nursing facilities, home care agencies, and ancillary service providers. The Pharmacy Management segment comprises products and solutions that provide clinical and financial management of pharmaceuticals paid under medical and pharmacy benefit programs. This segment offers pharmacy benefit management services, pharmacy benefit administration for state Medicaid and other government sponsored programs, pharmaceutical dispensing services, clinical and formulary management programs, medical pharmacy management programs, and programs for the integrated management of specialty drugs that treat complex conditions. The company provides services to health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies, and third party administrators. Magellan Health, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology, marketing, billing, and collection company that provides diagnostic services for patients with spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. The company offers turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents. It manages four spine injury diagnostic centers located in Houston, Odessa, and Tyler, Texas; and Las Cruces, New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Spine Pain Management Inc. and changed its name to Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. in October 2015. Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

