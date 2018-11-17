Critical Contrast: Dominion Energy (D) vs. TransAlta (TAC)

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Dominion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Dominion Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dominion Energy and TransAlta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy 0 6 6 0 2.50 TransAlta 0 2 1 0 2.33

Dominion Energy currently has a consensus price target of $84.73, indicating a potential upside of 15.10%. Given Dominion Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than TransAlta.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy 24.63% 13.24% 3.40% TransAlta -10.56% -2.45% -0.86%

Risk & Volatility

Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dominion Energy and TransAlta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy $12.59 billion 3.83 $3.00 billion $3.60 20.45 TransAlta $1.78 billion 0.87 -$123.42 million ($0.18) -30.17

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TransAlta. TransAlta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Dominion Energy pays out 92.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TransAlta pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dominion Energy has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Dominion Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats TransAlta on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations. It also comprises generation operations of the company's merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The company's Gas Infrastructure segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, gas transmission pipeline and storage, liquefied natural gas, and nonregulated retail natural gas marketing operations, as well as natural gas gathering and processing activities. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2017, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 26,000 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 57,900 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,800 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 51,800 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 6 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. In addition, Dominion Energy, Inc. sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. It generates and markets electricity through various generation facilities. The company has an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,546 megawatts of generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

