Critical Survey: LM Funding America (LMFA) and On Deck Capital (ONDK)

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of On Deck Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 38.6% of LM Funding America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of On Deck Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LM Funding America and On Deck Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $4.39 million 0.21 -$8.62 million N/A N/A On Deck Capital $350.95 million 1.66 -$11.53 million ($0.16) -48.44

LM Funding America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than On Deck Capital.

Volatility and Risk

LM Funding America has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Deck Capital has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and On Deck Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -164.66% -1,791.80% -270.85% On Deck Capital 4.97% 9.36% 2.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LM Funding America and On Deck Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A On Deck Capital 1 4 2 0 2.14

On Deck Capital has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.35%. Given On Deck Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe On Deck Capital is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Summary

On Deck Capital beats LM Funding America on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc. operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

