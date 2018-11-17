Critical Survey: Mandom (MDOMF) versus Revlon (REV)

Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) and Revlon (NYSE:REV) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mandom and Revlon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandom N/A N/A N/A Revlon -11.53% N/A -6.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of Revlon shares are held by institutional investors. 85.0% of Revlon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mandom and Revlon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandom $734.92 million 1.83 $56.96 million $1.18 23.63 Revlon $2.69 billion 0.56 -$183.20 million ($1.93) -14.56

Mandom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revlon. Revlon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mandom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mandom has a beta of 5.54, suggesting that its share price is 454% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revlon has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mandom and Revlon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandom 0 0 0 0 N/A Revlon 0 1 0 0 2.00

Revlon has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.97%. Given Revlon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Revlon is more favorable than Mandom.

Summary

Mandom beats Revlon on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mandom Company Profile

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands. It also provides a range of women's grooming and fashion items comprising hair styling, body care, and beauty products that include make-up and skin care items, as well as hair coloring and treatment products under the Bifesta, Pixy, Lúcido-L, and Pucelle brands. In addition, the company offers professional-use products and technologies to hair salons through distributors. Further, it provides insurance agency, travel, and general services. The company sells its products to drug stores and convenience stores through distributors. The company was formerly known as Tancho Corporation and changed its name to Mandom Corporation in April 1971. Mandom Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand. Its Elizabeth Arden segment provides skin care products under the Skin Illuminating, SUPERSTART, Prevage, Eight Hour, Elizabeth Arden Ceramide, and Visible Difference Arden brands; fragrances under the Elizabeth Arden Red Door, Elizabeth Arden 5th Avenue, Elizabeth Arden Green Tea, and UNTOLD in Elizabeth Arden brands; designer fragrances under the Juicy Couture, John Varvatos, All Saints, La Perla, and Wildfox brands; and heritage fragrances under the Curve, Elizabeth Taylor, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Shawn Mendes, Halston, Ed Hardy, Geoffrey Beene, Alfred Sung, Giorgio Beverly Hills, Lucky Brand, PS Fine Cologne for Men, White Shoulders, and Jennifer Aniston brands. The company's Professional segment offers hair color, hair care, and hair treatment products under the Revlon Professional brand; nail polishes under the CND Shellac and CND Vinylux brands; men's grooming products under the American Crew brand; and multi-cultural hair care products under the Creme of Nature name. Its Other segment develops, markets, and distributes licensed fragrances and other beauty products. The company sells its products through sales force, sales representatives, and independent distributors, as well as licenses its Revlon, The Elizabeth Arden, and Red Door trademarks to the manufacturers of complementary beauty-related products and accessories. Revlon, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

