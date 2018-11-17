Critical Survey: Ricoh (RICOY) & Eastman Kodak (KODK)

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) and Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ricoh and Eastman Kodak, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ricoh 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eastman Kodak 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ricoh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Eastman Kodak shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Eastman Kodak shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ricoh has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastman Kodak has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ricoh and Eastman Kodak’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ricoh $18.63 billion 0.39 -$1.22 billion ($1.69) -5.92 Eastman Kodak $1.53 billion 0.11 $94.00 million N/A N/A

Eastman Kodak has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ricoh.

Dividends

Ricoh pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Eastman Kodak does not pay a dividend. Ricoh pays out -5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ricoh and Eastman Kodak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ricoh -5.15% -10.12% -3.91% Eastman Kodak 8.42% 84.03% 1.54%

Summary

Eastman Kodak beats Ricoh on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software. It also provides office services, such as personal computer servers, network related equipment and related services, software, and document related services and solutions. In addition, the company offers optical equipment, electrical units, semiconductors, digital cameras, industrial cameras, 3D printing products, and environment and health care related products, as well as thermal media products. The company was formerly known as Riken Optical Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Ricoh Company, Ltd. in 1963. Ricoh Company, Ltd. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in various markets worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Flexographic Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park. It offers digital offset plate and computer-to-plate imaging solutions, and electro photographic printing solutions to a range of commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, and packaging. The company also provides production press systems, consumables, and inkjet components and services; flexographic imaging equipment, printing plates, consumables, and related services; enterprise services and solutions, such as a suite of software solutions for print production workflow, as well as print and managed media services that assist customers with solutions for their printing requirements and document management services; consumer products, including cameras and inkjet printers; and motion picture and industrial film, and chemicals, as well as licenses Kodak brand to third parties for a range of products, such as batteries, digital and instant print cameras, camera accessories, printers, and LED lighting products. In addition, it offers intellectual property licensing solutions; and leases technology center and industrial complex. The company sells its products and services through third party resellers and distributors, as well as directly and indirectly to enterprise accounts and customers. Eastman Kodak Company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

