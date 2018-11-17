Crypto (CTO) Tops One Day Volume of $0.00

Crypto (CURRENCY:CTO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, Crypto has traded flat against the dollar. One Crypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto has a total market cap of $59,580.00 and $0.00 worth of Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,554.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.92 or 0.03147531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.55 or 0.06995690 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00754760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.01580502 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00132906 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.33 or 0.02014820 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00485315 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Crypto

Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2015. Crypto’s total supply is 13,742,738 coins. Crypto’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCrypto. The official website for Crypto is tailflick.wix.com/official-crypto.

Buying and Selling Crypto

Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.