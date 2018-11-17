CryptoSoul (SOUL) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,759.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 36% lower against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $59,398.00 and $2,759.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00138483 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00223363 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.10 or 0.10409348 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009676 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,070 tokens. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul.

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

