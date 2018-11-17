Cryptrust Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,503.00 (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. Cryptrust has a total market capitalization of $49,330.00 and $3,503.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptrust token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00138435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00225608 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.50 or 0.10352344 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Cryptrust Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,218,254 tokens. The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp.

Buying and Selling Cryptrust

Cryptrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

