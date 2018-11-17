CSG Systems International (CSGS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSGS. BidaskClub upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.61.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 54.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at $4,572,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 186,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's services include Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Ascendon, a software-as-a-service cloud-based platform that provides a trusted path to digital transformation; and Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services.

