Cubic (CUB) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Buy

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cubic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cubic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Get Cubic alerts:

Shares of Cubic stock traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $68.29. The stock had a trading volume of 271,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cubic has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.27). Cubic had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $379.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cubic will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David F. Melcher bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.50 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cubic by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Cubic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cubic by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cubic by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cubic by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.