Cubits Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (QBT)

Cubits (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Cubits coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Cubits has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $80.00 worth of Cubits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cubits has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cubits alerts:

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000270 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003514 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008630 BTC.

About Cubits

Cubits (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Cubits’ total supply is 73,335,366 coins. Cubits’ official website is qbt.scificrypto.info.

Buying and Selling Cubits

Cubits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cubits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cubits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cubits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.