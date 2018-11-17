Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CPIX stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 million, a P/E ratio of -90.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,305,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 291,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. Its marketed products include Acetadote (acetylcysteine) injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients; and Totect Injection for the treatment of toxic effects.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.