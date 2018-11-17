Cummins (CMI) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Cummins (NYSE:CMI) has been trending positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cummins earned a daily sentiment score of 2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Cummins stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.11. 1,814,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cummins has a 12 month low of $124.72 and a 12 month high of $194.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 595 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $87,976.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,374.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pat Ward sold 4,503 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $670,631.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,754. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

