Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday. They currently have $1.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.63.

NASDAQ CYCC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.10. 34,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,328. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 513.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

