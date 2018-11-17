CYCLEAN (CCL) Price Up 85.8% Over Last Week

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded up 211.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. One CYCLEAN token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including DOBI trade, CoinExchange and HitBTC. During the last seven days, CYCLEAN has traded up 85.8% against the US dollar. CYCLEAN has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $104,893.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00139040 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00222862 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $573.71 or 0.10368597 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009718 BTC.

About CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. The official message board for CYCLEAN is cycleanio.blogspot.com. CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CYCLEAN’s official website is cyclean.io.

Buying and Selling CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYCLEAN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CYCLEAN using one of the exchanges listed above.

