CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Given a $18.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBAY. BidaskClub upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $542.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.89. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $15.59.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel Menold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

