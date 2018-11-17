CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

CBAY stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.89. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $990,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

