Dai (DAI) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last week, Dai has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $76.59 million and $4.31 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00017797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Gate.io, Bibox and OasisDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00139514 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00224856 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $559.04 or 0.09987591 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 76,884,192 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bibox, Kyber Network, OasisDEX, YoBit, Gate.io, DDEX, AirSwap, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

