Daimler (DAI) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €48.00 ($55.81) target price from analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. equinet set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.65 ($74.01).

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR:DAI opened at €50.49 ($58.71) on Thursday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €59.01 ($68.62) and a fifty-two week high of €76.36 ($88.79).

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.