Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 35.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,060 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 673,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 41,024 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 77,782 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 76,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 189,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $177,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,814.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,196 shares of company stock worth $7,069,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $204.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Societe Generale set a $50.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

