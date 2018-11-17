Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Danaher by 34.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 495,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,606 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its position in shares of Danaher by 71.5% in the third quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 4,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 85,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 416,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

In related news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $3,739,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,765.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 5,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $541,474.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,514.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,007 shares of company stock worth $15,202,163 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $103.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $110.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

