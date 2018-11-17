Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 66,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $3,739,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,218 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,765.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,013,055.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,102,873.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,007 shares of company stock valued at $15,202,163 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $103.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

