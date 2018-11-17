David Day Sells 53,798 Shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) Stock

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) CFO David Day sold 53,798 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $252,850.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,798.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 13th, David Day sold 5,196 shares of The Rubicon Project stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $24,421.20.

NYSE:RUBI opened at $4.76 on Friday. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 45.33% and a negative net margin of 72.75%. The business had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 target price on The Rubicon Project and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth $335,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the third quarter worth $144,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 1,952.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,052,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 1,952,398 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 30.5% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth $196,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

