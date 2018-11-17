DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $4.74 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

DE Burlo Group Inc. trimmed its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Paypal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 65,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 30,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Paypal by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 89,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Paypal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 147,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,941,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $86,673.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,403,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,755 shares of company stock valued at $32,034,580 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $85.06 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paypal to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $4.74 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/de-burlo-group-inc-has-4-74-million-position-in-paypal-holdings-inc-pypl.html.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.