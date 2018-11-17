Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) insider Dean Howell bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$12.36 ($8.76) per share, with a total value of A$92,670.00 ($65,723.40).

Shares of BRG stock traded up A$0.27 ($0.19) during trading hours on Friday, reaching A$11.82 ($8.38). 181,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,067. Breville Group Ltd has a 1 year low of A$9.78 ($6.94) and a 1 year high of A$14.18 ($10.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Get Breville Group alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Dean Howell Purchases 7,500 Shares of Breville Group Ltd (BRG) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/dean-howell-purchases-7500-shares-of-breville-group-ltd-brg-stock.html.

About Breville Group

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans; and juicers, sandwich makers, rice cookers, and food preparation products.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Breville Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breville Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.