Delivery Hero (DHER) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays set a €52.25 ($60.76) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.95 ($54.59).

ETR DHER opened at €34.26 ($39.84) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €25.15 ($29.24) and a 52 week high of €39.87 ($46.36).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

