Deluxe Co. (DLX) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 401,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,890 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $22,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Deluxe from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

Deluxe stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $78.87.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 26.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

In other Deluxe news, insider Keith A. Bush purchased 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,192.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Louis Cotter purchased 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

