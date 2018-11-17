Desjardins Comments on Minto Apartment’s FY2019 Earnings (MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Minto Apartment in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s FY2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

