Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Receives $9.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DB. Morgan Stanley cut Deutsche Bank from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut Deutsche Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the second quarter worth $112,000. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the third quarter worth $115,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,095. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.