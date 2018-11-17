Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (SHL) a €38.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.90 ($42.91) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a €42.50 ($49.42) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.37 ($44.61).

SHL stock opened at €38.00 ($44.19) on Wednesday.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

