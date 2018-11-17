Deutsche Bank Cuts Zayo Group (ZAYO) Price Target to $30.00

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zayo Group to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zayo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Zayo Group from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Zayo Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.55.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZAYO opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. Zayo Group has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $641.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.21 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zayo Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO John F. Jr. Waters sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $42,634.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 337,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $10,001,133.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,999,819.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 343,384 shares of company stock worth $10,216,114. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZAYO. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.