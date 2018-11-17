Deutsche Bank Reiterates €21.00 Price Target for Evotec (EVT)

Deutsche Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EVT. Oddo Bhf set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Evotec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

Evotec stock opened at €20.01 ($23.27) on Wednesday. Evotec has a 12 month low of €7.91 ($9.20) and a 12 month high of €22.50 ($26.16).

About Evotec

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates through two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. It offers drug discovery services, such as integrated services, target identification and validation, hit identification, compound management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, cell and protein production, and in vivo and in vitro pharmacology services, as well as absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and toxicity services.

