Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DWNI. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.86 ($51.00).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €41.25 ($47.97) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.29).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.