Devon Energy (DVN) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DVN. UBS Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Devon Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.65.

NYSE DVN opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 16.62%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $235,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jafra Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,297,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,389 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,738,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after acquiring an additional 142,600 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 489,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

