Diamond Price Reaches $1.61 on Major Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $2,271.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00029008 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.90 or 0.02381145 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00590361 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00015579 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00023449 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00018583 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00018790 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00145839 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,017,571 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

