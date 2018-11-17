DIC Asset AG (DIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.33 ($12.01).

DIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baader Bank set a €9.60 ($11.16) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.40 ($12.09) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.75 ($12.50) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

ETR DIC opened at €9.72 ($11.30) on Friday. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of €9.04 ($10.51) and a 52-week high of €11.20 ($13.02).

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has around 180 assets with a combined market value of c.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.