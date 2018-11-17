Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1,041.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.