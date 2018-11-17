Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,009 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,486 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 6.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 248,102 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 113.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,333 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 149,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.32.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.35. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

