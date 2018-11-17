Digi International (DGII) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-0.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.75 million.Digi International also updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $-0.03-0.01 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGII. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital set a $16.00 price target on shares of Digi International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digi International in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.90.

Shares of DGII opened at $12.70 on Friday. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.85 million, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $65.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. It operates in two segments, Machine-to-Machine and Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

